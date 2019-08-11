Bhojpuri actor Aamrapali Dubey Instagram video: One of the most popular dancers and actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Aamrapali Dubey's has taken social media by storm with her latest Instagram post.

Aamrapali Dubey is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming movie Lallu Ki Laila

Bhojpuri actor Aamrapali Dubey Instagram video: Known for her phenomenal work in Bhojpuri movies, Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey has been breaking the Internet with her latest video which she shared on her official Instagram account on Sunday morning. In the video, we see the Bhojpuri YouTube queen reciting a Shayari (poem) and the way she is making those killer expressions will make you fall in love with her all over again!

Amrapali Dubey is dressed in a blue and pink printed saree and is looking breathtakingly gorgeous! The diva, who has more than 710,000 followers on her official Instagram account is also a social media sensation and keeps sharing her hot, sexy, sizzling and sultry pictures as well as videos which break the Internet in no time.

Aamrapali Dubey is also known as the Bhojpuri YouTube queen as all her sexy and sultry item numbers and Bhojpuri video songs go viral on the Internet in no time and garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

Aamrapali Dubey is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry and has a massive fan base across the country.

She made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema in 2014 with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua-starrer Nirahua Hindustani which emerged as a blockbuster post which she starred in a number of Bhojpuri superhit films such as Aashik Aawara, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Chalal London, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Jai Veeru, among many others.

