Bhojpuri actor Aamrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri YouTube queen Aamrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri stunner Rani Chatterjee have been breaking the Internet with their Instagram pics.

Bhojpuri actor Aamrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee photos: Bhojpuri dancing sensation Rani Chatterjee and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s latest Instagram photos in which the Bhojpuri divas are seen flaunting their sexy curves in the stunning and sizzling photos which they shared on their respective Instagram accounts and the pictures have been breaking the Internet.

Aamrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee have thousands of fans and followers on social media platforms such as Instagram and they keep sharing their hot, sexy, sultry, tempting and sizzling pictures as well as videos which storm the Internet within minutes.

Amrapali Dubey shared a sexy photo on her official Instagram account in which the diva is seen dressed in a sexy black and white shimmery crop top and is flaunting her sexy curves. Her photo has received thousands of likes and fans say that she is looking too hot to handle!

Rani Chatterjee, on the other hand, is dressed in a blue short deep-neck dress with a black belt around her waist and her striking and sexy pose is to die for! Her killer expressions and the hot pose will blow your mind! Rani Chatterjee was recently seen in the Indian television reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

Rani Chatterjee is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and is also a fitness freak. She keeps sharing her inspiring workout photos and videos which are a great motivation for her millions of fans on social media.

Amrapali Dubey, on the other hand, is called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen as her sexy and sultry dance videos garner millions of views and likes on YouTube. She is known for working in more than 50 Bhojpuri movies and has also starred in Hindi television shows.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App