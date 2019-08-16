Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav song Aag Laga Ke Phoonk Dehab sexy video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh’s erotic and steamy chemistry on popular Bhojpuri song Aag Laga Ke Phoonk Dehab will set your screens on fire! In the song, we see the hot, sultry, tempting and sizzling chemistry between Bhojpuri actor-singers Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav.

The way Akshara Singh is flaunting her sensuous dance moves and the way Khesari Lal Yadav is looking dapper will blow your mind. In the video, we see Akshara Singh dressed in a sexy pink and blue shimmery lehenga-choli and is looking too hot to handle! Khesari Lal Yadav is also looking very handsome in a black kurta-pyjama.

The song Aag Laga Ke Phoonk Dehab is from the superhit Bhojpuri movie titled Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar. The song has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav, and Indu Sonali and the lyrics of the song have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav. The music has been composed by Avinash Jha Ghunghroo and the music video has been directed by Ajay Jhha and produced by Anuj Kumar and Chaitaina Swami.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh are one of the hottest jodi’s in the Bhojpuri movie industry and have a crazy fan base. They have starred in a number of movies together and have sung many songs and been a part of Bhojpuri music albums.

Akshara Singh is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who has also been blessed with a soulful voice. She is also a social media sensation with a massive fan base on social media platforms especially on photo-sharing app Instagram. She keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on social media which set ablaze the Internet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App