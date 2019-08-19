Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh photo: Bhojpuri diva and singing sensation Akshara Singh's latest Instagram photo which she shared on her official Instagram account on Monday morning has been breaking the Internet.

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh photo: Bhojpuri actor-singer Akshara Singh’s latest Instagram photo which the diva shared on her official Instagram account on Monday morning has stormed the Internet! In the photo, we see Akshara Singh dressed in a yellow and white striped top and seems to be lost in her own thoughts.

Her sparkling big eyes and the flawless skin will make you fall in love with her and her photo has been breaking the Internet. Akshara Singh is one of the most popular singers and actors who is best known for her phenomenal work in the Bhojpuri movie industry. The diva is not only an amazing actor but is also a spectacular singer and her songs become popular overnight as she has been blessed with an amazing voice.

Akshara Singh has been working in the Bhojpuri film industry for the past several years and before venturing into Bhojpuri cinema, the diva has also worked in Hindi television shows such as Kaala Tika and Suryaputra Karn. Akshara Singh has more than 795,000 followers on her official Instagram account and the diva keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on Instagram which go viral on social media in no time.

Akshara Singh has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan, Pravesh Lal Yadav, among many others. She is known for working in movies like Balam Ji I love You, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Hum Hai Lootere, Sarkar Raj, Sajan Chale Sasural 2, Mai Ke Karz, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Me Hu Hero No.1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ek Nirahua Sarfira, Kare La Kamaal Dharti Ke Lal, among many others.

Akshara Singh has a huge fan base across the country and her stage shows witness a massive crowd.

