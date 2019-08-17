Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh photo: One of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry, Akshara Singh has been setting the Internet ablaze with her stunning photos which are too hot to handle!

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh photo: Bhojpuri actor-singer Akshara Singh has been breaking the Internet with the hot and sexy pictures which the Jo Jita Wahi Sikandar keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by the Bhojpuri sensation, we see Akshara Singh dressed in a stunning purple suit and is looking breathtakingly stunning as she poses for the selfie with her million-dollar smile and fans have fallen in love with her all over again after they saw her latest photo which is mesmerising.

Akshara Singh is one of the most talented actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry and is also a phenomenal singer. She has been blessed with an amazing voice and her songs go viral in no time. Akshara Singh, before making her debut in the Bhojpuri movie industry, has worked in several Hindin television shows such as Suryaputra Karn, Kaala Tika, among several others.

Akshara Singh made her powerful debut in the Bhojpuri movie industry in 2013 with Ravi Kishan-starrer Satyamev Jayate which emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year and later starred in films like Rampur Ka Lakshman, Pyar Jhukta Nahi , Ek Bihari Sau Pe Bhari, Saugandh Ganga Maiyaa Ki, Mai Hu Hero No. 1, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Dilwala, among many others.

Akshara Singh has worked with all the big stars in the Bhojpuri movie industry such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Ravi Kishan, Pravesh Lal Yadav, and many others.

She has a massive fan base on social media and keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on Instagram which set the Internet ablaze in no time. Akshara Singh’s songs and sexy item numbers garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube. She has a huge fan following across the country.

