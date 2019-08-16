Amrapali Dubey and Anjana Singh are two of the most popular actresses in Bhojpuri cinema

Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey, Anjana Singh sexy song Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein: Two of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry, Amrapali Dubey and Anjana Singh’s superhit Bhojpuri song titled Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein has gone viral on social media and the song has garnered more than 58 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. In the video, we see Anjana Singh and Aamrapali Dubey flaunting their sexy dance moves and their sexy latka-jhatkas will blow your mind.

While Anjana Singh looks sexy in an orange blouse and white lehenga-choli, Aamrapali Dubey sizzles in a pink lehenga-choli and both the Bhojpuri sensations look too hot to handle! Their grooving dance moves in the video will make you fall in love with them all over again!

Anjana Singh and Amrapali Dubey-starrer Bhojpuri song Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein has been sung by Kalpana and Indu Sonali and the lyrics have been penned by Shyam Dehati while Rajesh Rajnish has composed the music video. The song is from a popular Bhojpuri movie starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, Sushil Singh, Anjana Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Manoj Tiger, and Prakash Jais.

Amrapali Dubey and Anjana Singh are two of the most popular actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. They have worked together in several Bhojpuri movies such as Beta, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, among many others.

Amrapali Dubey and Anjana Singh have a massive fan base on social media platforms and they keep sharing their hot and sexy photos and videos on Instagram which set the Internet ablaze.

Amrapali Dubey apart from working in the Bhojpuri movie industry has also worked in Hindi television shows such as Maayka, Saat Phere, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, among several others and is one of the most popular names in the showbiz.

