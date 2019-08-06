Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey photo: One of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry, Amrapali Dubey has been winning the Internet with her sexy photos, have a look!

One of the most versatile actresses in Bhojpuri cinema

Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey photo: She is a phenomenal dancer, an excellent actor and the Bhojpuri beauty queen. It is none other than Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey! The diva, who is known for her sexy dance videos and amazing performances in Bhojpuri cinema, has been breaking the Internet with her Instagram photo in which she is dressed in a sexy red and yellow lehenga.

In the photo, we see Amrapali Dubey striking a sexy pose and her million-dollar smile will win your heart. Amrapali Dubey, who has more than 705,000 followers on photo-sharing app Instagram, is one of the most popular dancers in the Bhojpuri movie industry and her sexy latka-jhatkas are too hot to handle!

Amrapali Dubey, before making it big in the Bhojpuri film industry, has also worked in several television shows such as Maayka, Saat Phere, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Haunted Nights, and many such.

One of the most versatile actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Amrapali Dubey never fails to impress us with her acting skills and she is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Lallu Ki Laila which is slated to hit the silver screen on August 15 this year on the occasion of Independence Day.

The trailer of the movie dropped on August 3 and has gone viral on social media. The film also stars Bhojpuri megastar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and fans are very excited to see their favourite Bhojpuri on-screen couple back on the big screen after a long time.

Amrapali Dubey also made her digital debut with Hero Vardiwala which streams on ALT Balaji. Amrapali Dubey is also one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry and has worked with all the big stars from Bhojpuri cinema. Here are her sexy videos:

