Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh, who recently celebrated her 29th birthday, shared a video on her official Instagram account in which she is seen cutting several cakes with her friends from the industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, Poonam Dubey, among many others.

After sharing the video on Instagram, Anjana Singh thanked her millions of fans, friends and family and especially thanked Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua for making her birthday so special. She is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry with a massive fan base on social media.

She is known as the hot cake of the Bhojpuri movie industry as she has a very attractive face, flawless skin and a sexy figure which is too hot to handle! Anjana Singh leaves no stone unturned to woo her fans with her sexy, hot and sultry photos as well as videos which she keeps sharing on her social media accounts.

Anjana Singh has more than 396,000 followers on her official Instagram and she keeps sharing photos from the sets of her films as well as her photo-shoots. Anjana Singh, on her birthday, shared a video in which Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav wished her a very happy birthday and the video had gone viral on social media.

Anjana Singh is also a phenomenal dancer and a social media sensation. She is known for her work in several Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Kaisan Piyawa Ke Charitar Ba, Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Khoon Bhari Hamaar Maang, Dil Le Gai Odhganiya Wali, Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Karela Klamal Dhartiu Ke Lal, Lagi Tohse Lagan, Hasina Maan Jayegi, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, among several others.

