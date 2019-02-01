Bhojpuri sensation Anjana Singh has again followed the trend and has set the Internet on fire with her traditional looks. It is not the first time when the diva has uploaded her stunning photos, she masters this talent and always hits the favourite list of her fans. The Internet sensation has about 276k followers on Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite.

Bhojpuri sensation Anjana Singh is among the most followed actors of the industry who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her latest photos on social media. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and regularly updates her new avatars on the Internet. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her ethnic look. The beauty is donned in a pink traditional dress with gotta work on it. Anjana is looking flamboyant in this Punjabi look and is posing with an adorable smile which is like an icing on the cake. In just a few hours, the picture has garnered massive likes with overloading comments which prove the diva to be her fans favourite.

Anjana is widely known for her Bhojpuri item numbers and dazzles with her hot dancing moves in her songs. She made her Bhojpuri debut with the movie Film Ek Aur Faulad in the year 2012. The allrounder has not limited her talent to one stream and also tried to spread her wings in Bhojpuri Television and did her debut with the show Bhag Na Bache Koi.

Her dancing videos on YouTube normally crosses a million views and leaves no chance of letting her fans go gaga. The actor’s photo on the Internet scream a lot about her hard work and glamour. Some of her hit films are Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Doodh Ka Karz and many more.

