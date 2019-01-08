Anjana Singh hot photos: Anjana Singh recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photo with Yash Kumar. In the upload, the actor is looking alluring dressed in a leather jacket. The Internet sensation leaves no chance of updating herself well on social media and has about 248k followers on Instagram.

Anjana Singh hot photos: Bhojpuri actor Anjana Singh is counted amongst the most followed actors of the industry, The beauty has about 248K followers on Instagram and never misses a chance of fulfilling the expectations of her fans with her hot and happening photos. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos with Yash Kumar. In the pictures, the actor is looking stunning dressed in a brown leather jacket and black lowers. The sensation is best known for her stylish attires, flamboyant looks and hot photos.

The diva commenced with her acting career in the year 2012 with Bhojpuri debut–Ek Aur Faulad. The hardworking diva has also flourished herself well in Television screens and did her daily soap debut with Bhojpuri serial Bhag Na Bache Koi. Till now, the actor has featured in more than 35 Bhojpuri films and has flourished herself well in just a few years. Anjana Singh keeps entertaining her fans with her hot and desi updates and keeps creating a buzz on the Internet in order to hit the top priority list of her fans.

