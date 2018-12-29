Anjana Singh hot photos: Bhojpuri actor Anjana Singh is among the most versatile actors of the industry. The diva excels in spreading glamour on social media by her hot and sexy updates. The Internet sensation has about 236k followers on social media and continues to kill the Internet by giving major fashion goals to her fans.

Anjana Singh hot photos: Anjana Singh is counted amongst the most versatile actors of the Bhojpuri Industry. The actor is best known for getting into the character on-screen and acts brilliantly without any flaw. The diva has apparently won many awards for her outstanding performances in the films. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. In the pictures, she is looking stylish with a black leather jacket and a pair of sunglasses.

The hardworking diva leaves no chance of entertaining her fans with her hot and sexy updates and continues to be her fans favourite with approximately 236k followers on Instagram. The diva excels in every field rather it be on-screen acting or spreading glamour across social media. The actor started her acting career with the movie–Ek Aur Faulad and with Television debut–Bhag Na Bache Koi. Post to it, she continued to give major hits to the industry like–Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Hero Gamcha Wala, Love Aur Rajneeti, Sanki Daroga and has also tried her hands in Oriya film Jouthi Tu Sethi Mu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More