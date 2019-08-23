Bhojpuri actor Anjana Singh photo: Bhojpuri beauty queen Anjana Singh has stormed the Internet with her Instagram photo in which she is seen dressed in sexy black dress and is looking too hot to handle!

Bhojpuri actor Anjana Singh photo: One of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry, Anjana Singh, who is also known as the Bhojpuri hot cake as she has the cutest face and the sexiest body, has been breaking the Internet with her steamy and sizzling photos which are too hot to handle!

In the picture which the diva shared on her official Instagram account, she is dressed in a sexy body-hugging black dress and is flaunting her toned legs and the perfect figure! Anjana Singh leaves no stone unturned to woo her fans with her astonishing photos as well as videos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account.

Anjana Singh is one of the most popular names in Bhojpuri cinema and has been entertaining us with her phenomenal performances which she has been delivering for the past several years. Anjana Singh has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Khesari Lal Yadav, among many others.

Khoon Bhari Hamaar Maang, Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Bihari Rikshawala, Dil Le Gai Odhganiya Wali, Pyar Mohabat Zindabad, Baba Rangeela, Ek Nirahua Sarfira, Andhi Toofan, Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Raja Ji I Love You, Kaisan Piyawa Ke Charitar Ba, Lahoo Ke Do Rang, among many others.

Anjana Singh has more than 407,000 followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and she has a huge fan following across the country and especially in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Anjana Singh is also a phenomenal dancer and has starred in several item numbers in many Bhojpuri movies.

Anjana Singh keeps sharing her hot and sexy videos and pictures on social media which set the Internet on fire in no time.

