Bhojpuri actor Anjana Singh photos: Sexy Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh’s Instagram photo in which she is seen dressed in a sexy denim attire has been breaking the Internet. In the photo, we see Anjana Singh flaunting her sexy legs in sultry denim short with a pink and white crop top and a sleeveless denim jacket. Anjana Singh’s expressions in the photo are too sexy and her perfectly toned body and figure is to die for!

Anjana Singh has been storming the Internet lately with her stunning, beautiful and sexy pictures which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account every now and then and they set the Internet ablaze in no time. Anjana Singh keeps entertaining her thousands of followers on Instagram which go viral in no time.

Anjana Singh is one of the most popular names in the Bhojpuri movie industry and the most renowned faces in the industry. She made her powerful debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2012 with blockbuster Bhojpuri movie Ek Aur Faulad. Anjana Singh has starred in more than 50 Bhojpuri movies such as Sanki Daroga, Badla Hindustani Ka, Tere Jaise Yaar Kaha, Gundey Hai Hum, Jouthi Tu Sethi Mu, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Hasina Maan Jayegi, Katta Tanal Dupatta Par, Dil Le Gai Odhganiya Wali, Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, among many others.

She has also starred in several Bhojpuri television shows such as Bhag Na Bache Koi and has worked with all the top stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Poonam Dubey, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, among several others.

Anjana Singh was last seen in Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz and Bitiya Chhati Mai Ke in 2019. Both the movies emerged as hits.

