Bhojpuri actor Anjana Singh, Rani Chatterjee, Pakkhi Hegde, Smriti Sinha photos: One of the cutest and sexy actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry, Anjana Singh shared a series of sexy and adorable photos with her friends from the Bhojpuri movie industry on her official Instagram account which has been breaking the Internet!

In the photos, we see Anjana Singh posing with Bhojpuri bombshells such as Rani Chatterjee, Pakkhi Hegde and Smriti Sinha. This post was shared by Anjana Singh on the special occasion of Friendship Day and have gone viral on social media.

The photos are from the wonderful times when these stunning Bhojpuri actresses spent some quality and fun time with each other and the girl gang looks rocking in the photos which have set the Internet ablaze! In the photos, we see Anjana Singh dressed in a sexy pink shimmery gown and is glowing! Her friends are also dressed in sexy and sultry attires and all of them are looking too sexy!

While Pakkhi Hegde looks sizzling in a black dress, Rani Chatterjee slays in a sexy black top! Soon after Anjana Singh shared these photos, they were gone viral on the Internet in no time.

Anjana Singh is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry who is known for her amazing performances in superhit Bhojpuri movies such as Karela KLamal Dhartiu Ke Lal, Lagi Tohse Lagan, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Ballia Ke Dabangai, Jouthi Tu Sethi Mu, Tere Jaise Yaar Kaha, Badla Hindustani Ka, Shiva Banal Don, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Bitiya Chhati Mai Ke, Dil Le Gai Odhganiya Wali, Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Kaisan Piyawa Ke Charitar Ba, Lahoo Ke Do Rang.

She has a massive fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram.

