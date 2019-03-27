Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav joins BJP: After creating a buzz in Bhojpuri industry, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is all set to enter politics. Recently, the reports revealed that Dinesh Lal Yadav has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On this, tweeple have given mixed responses and call it a masterstroke by BJP.

Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav joins BJP: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is one of the most popular stars of the Bhojpuri industry. Recently, reports reveal that Dinesh Lal Yadav has joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Dinesh will contest the elections from Uttar Pradesh East constituency. Talking about his Bhojpuri career, he is a singer, actor, producer, anchor and television presenter. Dinesh is also counted among one of the successful Bhojpuri actors, who is best known for rewarding the industry with five box office successes in the year 2015.

The 40-year-old actor first appeared on-screen with his film Chalat Musafir Moh Liyo Re in the year 2006 with his costar Kalpana Patowary in supporting actor’s role. With his firm spirit and hardworking attitude, he appeared in a lead role in the movie Nirahuwa Rikshaw Wala in 2008 with Pakhi Hegde. The actor has been serving the industry for approximately 13 years and now he has expanded his hands in politics as per the latest report. Nirahua is best known for his blockbuster hit performances in songs as well as his films and never let go a single moment of disappointing his fans with his superhit acting skill.

Dinesh is also known for sharing good chemistry with Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey. Both of them have given a series of hit films like Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Chalal London and many more. The actor has also participated in famous Television show Bigg Boss 6 in 2012 but unfortunately got evicted on Day 7.

For his phenomenal work, he has also been awarded various awards from International Bhojpuri Film Awards show Malaysia and International Bhojpuri Film Awards show London. Talking about his upcoming films, he will be appearing on-screens in movies like Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, and Patna Junction.

After coming across the actor’s news of entering politics, tweeple give mixed reactions to this report. Many people disliked the idea and said that how can actors lead the country. Meanwhile, many are calling it masterstroke of BJP.

Masterstroke of BJP. #BJP wants gain profit from popular actor/socialist. — ROHIT KUMAR YADAV (@imrkyadav1) March 27, 2019

निरहुआ जिसकी सत्ता होती है उसके साथ रहते है। अखिलेश जी के समय यश भारती पुरस्कार लिया था। अब बाबा जी से भी कुछ मिलने ही वाला होगा। — Rahul 🇮🇳🐦 (@Rahul70718155) March 27, 2019

He is a big name in Bhojpuri Industry.. Definitely a boost in hindi belt.. — Still Awake👮‍♂️ (@soumabha_saha) March 27, 2019

Unka kam se kam koi profession to hai, Rahul Gandhi jaise full time political comedian nahi hai😂 — CricNil (@CricWizard) March 27, 2019

नाच गाने वाले अब देश चलाएंगे।

मोदी है तो मुमकिन है।। — Anurag srivastava (@anuragaapmnp) March 27, 2019

