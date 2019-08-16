Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav, Chandani Singh song Lalki Odhaniya: Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav and Bhojpuri item queen Chandni Singh’s song titled Lalki Odhaniya has crossed 72 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. In the song, we see the sizzling and sexy chemistry between Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav and Bhojpuri dancer Chandni Singh and the video has been breaking the Internet.

The song has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and the lyrics have been given by Pyare Lal Kavi Ji, Azad Singh, and Shyam Dehati. The music has been composed by Shankar Singh and Lalki Odhaniya is from the Bhojpuri music album Lalki Odhaniya. In the song, we see the grooving dance moves of Chandni Singh and the steamy chemistry between the two actors.

In the video song, Chandni Singh is dressed in a stunning red suit and is looking mesmerising as she makes those killer expressions while dancing. Khesari Lal Yadav, on the other hand, is looking dapper as always. Their on-screen chemistry will set your screens on fire!

Chandni Singh, who shot to fame after featuring in Bhojpuri album Palang Kare Choy Choy and later starring in Bhojpuri movie Mai Nagin Tu Sapera in 2018. She will be next seen in films like Boss, Badrinath and Businessman. She became a popular name in the industry after starring in Bhojpuri blockbuster Crack Fighter co-starring Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh.

Khesari Lal Yadav, on the other hand, is one of the most successful Bhojpuri actors as well as singers who is known for her popular Bhojpuri songs which become overnight chartbusters. He is known for working in movies like Mera Badla, Aakhri Faisla, among others and has a massive fan base across the country and especially in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App