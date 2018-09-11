Bhojpuri actor Mani Bhattacharya, who is known for her seductive and sexy dance videos and her sizzling on-screen chemistry with Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh, has taken social media by storm after she shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account.

Mani Bhattacharya is one of the most popular and bankable Bhojpuri actresses

Bhojpuri actor Mani Bhattacharya, who is known for her seductive and sexy dance videos and her sizzling on-screen chemistry with Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh, has taken social media by storm after she shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account. If we go by her caption, then Mani Bhattacharya seems to have been shooting for an ad film and the photo is from the sets of the same ad film.

Dressed in a stunning red saree with a golden border, Mani Bhattacharya looks astonishing as she poses for the camera. The red and golden jewellery which she is wearing with that stunning saree is adding to her grace. Not to forget, her big brown eyes and red lipstick is what is making her look even prettier.

Mani Bhattacharya is one of the most popular and bankable Bhojpuri actresses who has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for a very long time now.

Mani Bhattacharya made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2017 film Jila Champaran post which she has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films along with many big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More