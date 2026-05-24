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Home > Entertainment News > Bhojpuri Actor Manoj Tiwari Takes A Dig At Ravi Kishan, Says ‘I Taught Them How To Earn Money’

Bhojpuri Actor Manoj Tiwari Takes A Dig At Ravi Kishan, Says ‘I Taught Them How To Earn Money’

During a podcast with Sonu Sharma, when Manoj Tiwari was asked who is the better actor between him and Ravi Kishan, he replied, “He is better in all those things. I have a lot of love for Ravi Kishan. Even if Ravi Kishan has 50 flaws, I accept them.

Manoj Tiwari And Ravi Kishan (PHOTO: IMDB)
Manoj Tiwari And Ravi Kishan (PHOTO: IMDB)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 16:34 IST

Bhojpuri actor, singer, and politician Manoj Tiwari is currently making headlines because of a recent interview. In the interview, he openly spoke about Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan and recalled their early days together. Manoj Tiwari said that there is no comparison between him and Ravi Kishan. Let’s find out what he said.

Who is the better actor between Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari?

During a podcast with Sonu Sharma, when Manoj Tiwari was asked who is the better actor between him and Ravi Kishan, he replied, “He is better in all those things. I have a lot of love for Ravi Kishan. Even if Ravi Kishan has 50 flaws, I accept them. When I went to Mumbai as a hero, Ravi Kishan came to meet me. At that time, I was a huge superstar. Today, Ravi Kishan should put up a big photo of me in his house and say every day — ‘Thank you, Manoj.’ I taught these people how to earn money. Today, their time is good, but earlier it wasn’t.”

“Ravi Kishan’s films became hits because of my songs” — Manoj Tiwari

He further said, “If a person is charging ₹25,000 for a film, and in the same film Manoj Tiwari is charging ₹1.5 lakh just for one song — is there any comparison? Whenever one of my songs became a hit, Ravi bhai would include it in his films, and that would help make his films successful too. I’m not saying this out of arrogance; I’m saying it based on data.”

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Manoj Tiwari was hurt by one of Ravi Kishan’s statements

Manoj Tiwari added, “Ravi Kishan often says, ‘I introduced Manoj Tiwari to the camera.’ But he didn’t call me to sing in films — the producer did. That hurt me a lot. However, one thing I appreciated was that when I came to Mumbai, he came to meet me at the guest house. At a time when I was charging ₹80 lakh for a film, Ravi Kishan was charging ₹10 lakh. Even after that, won’t you put up my photo? I love him. Just because I’m saying these things doesn’t mean I’m his enemy. I literally pulled him into politics by holding his hand.”

“Something happens to him whenever he comes in front of me” — Manoj Tiwari

He also said, “There’s no doubt that Ravi Kishan has worked very hard in life. He used to sell milk and struggled a lot. He has seen a lot of pain too. I’ve also met his mother — she’s very sweet. He is a good actor and does good work, but whenever he comes in front of me, I don’t know what happens to him.”

Films in which Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari worked together

Ganga, Janam Janam Ke Saath, and Ganga Jamuna Saraswati are some of the films in which Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan worked together. Apart from these, both superstars also appeared in cameo roles in the Bollywood film Lucknow Central.

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Bhojpuri Actor Manoj Tiwari Takes A Dig At Ravi Kishan, Says ‘I Taught Them How To Earn Money’
Tags: Bhojpuri cinema newsBhojpuri superstar coManoj Tiwari on Ravi KishanManoj Tiwari statementRavi Kishan latest newsRavi Kishan vs Manoj Tiwari

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Bhojpuri Actor Manoj Tiwari Takes A Dig At Ravi Kishan, Says ‘I Taught Them How To Earn Money’

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Bhojpuri Actor Manoj Tiwari Takes A Dig At Ravi Kishan, Says ‘I Taught Them How To Earn Money’
Bhojpuri Actor Manoj Tiwari Takes A Dig At Ravi Kishan, Says ‘I Taught Them How To Earn Money’
Bhojpuri Actor Manoj Tiwari Takes A Dig At Ravi Kishan, Says ‘I Taught Them How To Earn Money’
Bhojpuri Actor Manoj Tiwari Takes A Dig At Ravi Kishan, Says ‘I Taught Them How To Earn Money’

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