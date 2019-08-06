Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas bikini photos: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most renowned actresses from Bhojpuri cinema.

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas bikini photos: Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant and Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas, who is also known as Monalisa, is a television and film actress who is becoming a social media sensation with the increasing number of followers and fans on social media platforms such as Instagram and her throwback bikini photo has been breaking social media as the Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 star is looking sizzling in blue bikini with white polka dots.

In the photos, we see Antara Biswas aka Monalisa chilling in a swimming pool and is looking breathtakingly gorgeous in a bikini. Monalisa aka Anatra Biswas shot to fame after she took part in one of the most popular and the most controversial Indian reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan for the past 9 years.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas won millions of hearts and became a household name after she almost reached the finals in the show and garnered more publicity after she got married on national TV to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also worked in Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Hindi and Malayalam movies. She is currently working in Star Plus’s supernatural daily series Nazar which has recently completed one year of airing and has also been topping the TRP charts for the past several months.

Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has worked in more than 150 Bhojpuri movies and she is also known for her sexy, sizzling and hot performances in Bhojpuri movies as well as item number numbers which take social media by storm!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas leaves no stone unturned to woo her fans with her erotic, tempting and hot photos which set the Internet on fire in no time. Monalisa is married to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajput.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App