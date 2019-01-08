Monalisa aka Antara Biswas leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her hot and sexy photos. The hottie has a huge fan following and has featured in multiple language films like Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Oriya, Telugu and Tamil films. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her Nazar video, have a look

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known as the power pack of the industry. The hottie is best known for her outstanding acting skills and kills the Internet with her hot dance moves. The hardworking diva has featured in more than 200 Bhojpuri films and has worked with Bhojpuri big stars like Pawan Singh, Rani Chatterjee, Akshara Singh and many more. Currently, the diva is portraying the role of a Daayan in Gul Khan’s show Nazar. The serial is currently high on TRP charts and often hits the favourite list of her fans.

Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share a promo of the next turning point of her show Nazar. The video features Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani in a sensuous mode. Both of them are looking adorable and in just a small time span the video has garnered numerous likes and comments. Monalisa appeared in the famous show Bigg Boss season 10 and was seen sharing good friendship bonds with her contestants Manu and Manveer Gurjar. Monalisa has also served in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Oriya, Telugu and Kannada films and leaves no chance of flourishing herself well on screens. The Internet sensation has about 1.5 million followers on Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite.

