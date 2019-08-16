Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photo: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who is also known as Antara Biswas, has stormed the Internet with her latest photo, have a look!

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photo: The sexy and hot actress from the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been breaking the Internet with the latest picture which the diva shared on her official Instagram account. In the photo, we see the Bhojpuri dancing queen twinning with her best friend Riya in white Indian attire.

Both the pretty ladies are all smiles in the photo which has stormed the Internet and has gone viral on social media. Monalisa’s smile in the photo is to die for and the stunning actress keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos which break the Internet in no time.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry and has also worked in Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Malayalam and Kannada movies. She is currently seen in Star Plus’s daily show Nazar which has been running for the past several years and has been topping the TRP charts as well.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas keeps sharing her hot and sexy pictures and videos on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook and they storm the Internet in no time and is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry.

Monalisa shot to fame after she participated in popular Indian controversial reality television show Bigg Boss in the 10th season and later became a household name after she stayed in the Bigg Boss house for more than 2 months and later garnered a lot of attention after she got married on national television to her longterm boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known for working with all the top-notch actors from the Bhojpuri film industry and is also a phenomenal dancer and a social media sensation.

