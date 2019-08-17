Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photo: One of the sexiest actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been winning the Internet with her Instagram photo in which she is seen dressed in a sexy pink saree.

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photo: One of the most sensational actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry and former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been storming the Internet with her sexy and hot photos which are too hot to handle!

In the photo, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas dressed in a sexy pink saree with a backless blouse and is sitting on the grass posing for the camera. Her sexy pose is too hot to handle and will blow your mind. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry who is known for working in more than 200 Bhojpuri films along with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry such as Pravesh Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Manoj Tiger, Khesari Lal Yadav, among many others.

She is known for working in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali movies as well and is one of the most talented actresses in the industry with a massive fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, among many others.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a popular name after she got married to her then beau Vikrant Singh Rajput on national television during her stay in the Bigg Boss 10 house. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well as videos which go viral on the Internet in no time and set the Internet ablaze.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently working in Star Plus’s supernatural daily show Nazar which has been topping the TRP charts for the past several years and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is being highly appreciated for her phenomenal performance in the show. She is one of the most sensational actresses in the industry.

