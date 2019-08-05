Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photo: One of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri and Hindi television industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has stormed the Internet with her Instagram photo.

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photo: Popular Bhojpuri actor and television beauty queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s latest Instagram photo in which she is seen dressed in a sexy purple and black saree has been breaking the Internet! The diva, who never fails to impress us with her killer dressing style and fashion sense, has once again stormed social media and set the Internet ablaze with the latest post she shared on photo-sharing app Instagram.

In the photo, we see Monalisa dressed in a sexy purple, black and pink saree and is holding balloons in her hands with an adorable smile on her face! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s sexy photo has gone viral on social media and fans are loving her ethnic attire after she wooed them with her killer looks in a yellow blazer and black dress earlier in the week.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a popular and sensational actress from the Bhojpuri movie industry who is known for her tremendous work in Bhojpuri cinema as well as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Marathi and Hindi cinema.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a Hindi television actress as well who is currently winning hearts with her performance in supernatural television show Nazar which airs on Star Plus.

The show recently completed a year and has been topping the TRP charts. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has starred in more than 200 Bhojpuri movies as well as item numbers such as Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli, The Great Hero Hiralal, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati, Tulsi Bin Suna Anganwa, Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Lagal Sanheiya Ke Dor, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, among several others. She is a social media sensation with a massive fan base.

