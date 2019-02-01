Bhojpuri actor Monalisa is among the most followed actors of the industry and leaves no stone unturned to excel well on-screens. The Internet sensation has about 1.6 million followers on Instagram and keeps spreading the magic of her hotness with her sensual photos. Recently, the actor uploaded a picture wherein she is looking gorgeous, have a look

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas leaves no stone unturned to surprise her fans with her hot and sexy looks. Monalisa heads all the entertaining departments whether it is Bhojpuri or Hindi Television serials and excels well in every stream on-screens. Recently, the actor has uploaded a pic wherein she is looking sensual in a cami top and green lower. With long tresses, a slight tone of mascara and nude lipstick the actor kills the Internet with her breathtaking looks. Currently, the actor is capturing many hearts with her outstanding role in her daily soap Nazar wherein she is portraying the character of a Daayan. Her looks and the way of acting is simply commendable and the diva is also receiving a lot of praise from her fans as well.

The heartthrob has till now appeared in Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Oriya films and due to her hardworking behaviour, her fans also leaves no chance of showering their love on the diva.

Originally the actor commenced with her Bhojpuri career in the year 2008 with the movie Bhole Shanker and did her Hindi debut in the year 1997 with the movie Jayate. The allrounder has till now featured in 125 Bhojpuri films and is now flourishing her acting skills in the Hindi show Nazar. Monalisa also appeared in Bigg Boss and got married on the sets with her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput. Both of them leaves no chance of entertaining their fans with major couple goals on Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More