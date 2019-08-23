Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photo: Bhojpuri star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been breaking the Internet as she poses in sexy Indian attire, have a look!

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas video: Bhojpuri dancing sensation and popular television actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has stormed the Internet with her sexy dance video which the diva shared on her official Instagram account. In the video, we see the Bhojpuri bombshell dressed in a sexy black Indo-western attire and is looking too hot to handle as she dances to the tunes of the popular dance number Kamariya from Bollywood film Stree.

In the video, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas flaunting her sexy dance moves in the video which has gone viral on the Internet! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also seen flaunting her sexy and toned legs and her amazing latka-jhatkas are too sexy! The diva shared another sizzling photo on her official Instagram account on Friday in which the diva is seen dressed in a sexy grey net saree.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry who is known for starring in more than 200 Bhojpuri movies. She is currently seen in popular daily show Nazar which airs on Star Plus and is one of the most-watched television shows in the country. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry and she has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi movies.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a former Bigg Boss contestant and she became a household name after she participated in the 10th season of the controversial reality show. Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a phenomenal dancer and her sexy dance numbers garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube as her sexy and hot dance moves can set your screens on fire any time!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App