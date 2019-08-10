Monalisa aka Antara Biswas suit photos: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has again stormed the internet by sharing her hot photo in Indian attire. The beautiful lass totally mesmerizes her fans with her no make up look, check the post here.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas suit photos: Monalisa aka Antra Biswas as we all know looks stunning in every attire be it a western outfit or Indian attire, the diva carries her self so well in all dresses, but its very rare to see that actress without makeup shares her picture on social media, but Monalisa don’t get scared for criticism, as for her beauty comes within. Recently the stunner of Bollywood posted a photo of hers in no-makeup look, wearing a yellow suit accompanying with red dupatta.

The diva in the photo looks mesmerizing as her with no makeup look will definitely make you fall in love with her over and over again. within a couple of minutes, the photo got more than 20,000 likes and thousands of lovable comment. Her charm, her sensuous moves, her ace acting skills no wonder has stolen many hearts, and now the diva is again spreading her talismanic aura through the Starplus serial Nazar as Mohana.

Also Read: Jabariya Jodi box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra starrer likely to make Rs 5 crore

Check the post here:

Workwise, Monalisa has performed in more than 200 films and with that, she has marked her mettle in Bhojpuri entertainment world and not just Bhojpuri but in Hindi, Telugu and Bengali cinemas. Some of her films Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, Khatailal Mithailal, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike , Shrimaan Driver Babu, Hum Bahubali, Tu Jaan Hau Hamaar, Loafer, Ganga Putra, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Natawar Lal, Rakth Bhumi, Saiyan Toofani, Jai Shree Ram, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 are box office hit and songs like Diya Gul Kara Rani, Pala Satake, Jag Hai Pa Jata, Cholia Mein Rasmalai, Khal Batia Se Kaam Nahi Chali Ae and Meri Ye Jawani still trends like crazy on social media, No doubt the diva is a megastar of Bhojpuri film industry and truly deserves a Bhojpuri sensation tag.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App