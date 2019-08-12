Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas video: Popular Bhojpuri actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's latest Instagram video in which she is seen dancing to Sahoo song Psycho Saiyaan is too hot to handle!

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas video: Television actress and Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has left no stone unturned to woo her fans and followers with the sexy and crazy videos which she has been lately sharing on her official Instagram account.

After making fans go awww with her dance video with a little girl on The Break-Up song, the diva has once again managed to grab all attention with her latest video which she shared on her official Instagram account in which she is seen dancing to the tunes of Psycho Saiyaan song from Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming movie Saaho.

Dressed in a heavily embellished golden lehenga-choli, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks stunning as she dances with that stunning and heave lehenga and is looking absolutely mesmerising! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s video has gone viral on the Internet and fans cannot stop gushing over her ethnic avatar which is too hot to handle!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a popular Bhojpuri actress who is known for working in more than 200 Bhojpuri movies as well as songs. She has also starred in Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo 2 in which she played the role of Jhuma Boudi. She is also a television actress and is currently working in supernatural show Nazar which airs on Star Plus.

She became immensely popular after she participated in the 10th season of the famous and controversial reality show Bigg Boss post which she became a household name. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a social media sensation and is also called the Instagram queen as she keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well as videos which break the Internet in no time and she has more than 2 million followers on Instagram. Monalisa has also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali movies.

