Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's new Insta post will make your Sunday brighter, take a look: Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas new Instagram post will definitely make your Sunday brighter and better. Here's take a look at Monalisa's new photo that has become the talk of the town.

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s new Insta post will make your Sunday brighter, take a look: With over 2 million followers on Instagram, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most followed television celebrities on the photo-sharing platform. Monalisa currently owns Nazar, a supernatural soap opera featuring on Star Plus. Apart from that, she is one of the most bankrolled actors in the Bhojpuri cinema. Coming back to her popularity on social media, the beauty keeps sending her fans into a frenzy with her uber hot photos and videos. While the actor is mostly soaring temperatures in her western avatars, her desi avatars too leave fans awestruck.

A few hours ago, the diva dropped this new bomb on Instagram after she posted a picture of her donning a yellow kurta paired with red leggings. Looking simple yet elegant, Monalisa left her followers astonished in the comment section. Undoubtedly, the diva has done full justice to the caption of the picture which urges people to just embrace their natural beauty within you.

Before we just continue to compliment the beauty, here’s take a look at the photo:

Monalisa is one of the most celebrated names in the Bhojpuri cinema as she has given some of the blockbusters to the regional cinema. Apart from that, she has also registered her names to the list of exceptional item numbers of the Bhojpuri industry. Be it her film or item songs, Monalisa has proved her mettle when it comes to giving her 100 per cent. Now, she is ruling the small screens as Mohana in Nazar. She shot to fame after she appeared in Bigg Boss season 10 hosted by Salman Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App