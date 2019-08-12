Bhojpuri actor Monalisa, Amrapali Dubey video: One of the sexiest Bhojpuri song titled Double Duty Kare Ke Padi starring Bhojpuri sex bombs Aamrapali Dubey, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is raising the temperature and heat on the Internet. The sizzling chemistry between Monalisa and Nirahua and then Aamrpali Dubey and Nirahua is too hot to handle!

In the video, we see Dinesh Lal Yadav romancing with Aamrpali Dubey and she is looking extremely sexy in a yellow and green lehenga. Their sexy dance steps will blow your mind and Nirahua-Amrapali Dubey’s couple is one of the most sensational and hot Bhojpuri couples.

In the second part of the video, we see Bhojpuri power star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua romancing and sharing intimate moments with Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and the diva is looking sensuous in a sexy pink short dress and her sexy dance moves will set your screens on fire. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s video with Aamrpali Dubey and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has gone viral on the Internet and has already crossed 75,000 views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas ad Aamrapali Dubey are two of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who are also known for her sexy dance videos as well as the photos which they keep sharing on thier social media accounts. They are Internet sensations as well with a massive fan following on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

While Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is working in Star Plus’s television show Nazar, Amrapali Dubey is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Lallu Ki Laila co-starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on August 15 this year.

