Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas video: Nazar actress and popular Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s latest Instagram video in which the diva is seen dancing to the tunes of popular Bollywood track Break Up Song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has gone viral on the Internet.

One of the cutest parts of the video is the little cute girl who is dancing along with Monalisa on the song and they both are matching their steps and are looking absolutely adorable! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is dressed in a sexy black and white check high-slit dress and is looking stunning as always!

She is best known for her phenomenal work in the Bhojpuri film industry and has a massive fan base in Bhojpuri cinema as well as across the country. She has not only starred in more than 200 Bhojpuri movies but has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi and Hindi movies.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen playing the lead antagonist in Star Plus’s supernatural daily show Nazar and the show has been topping the TRP charts for the past one year. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who shot to fame after she participated in the 10th season of the popular Indian reality show.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a phenomenal dancer and she keeps sharing her sexy and hot dance numbers which go viral in no time. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known for her phenomenal work in movies like Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, among several others.

She is also a social media sensation with a massive fan base on Instagram.

