Bhojpuri actor Monalisa bikini photo: When it comes to sharing hot and sexy photos on Instagram, no one beats Bhojpuri diva and television actress Antara Biswas who is popularly known as Monalisa. The Bhojpuri sex bomb never fails to impress all her millions of fans as well as followers with her stunning, sultry, sexy and hot Instagram photos as well as videos which can take anyone’s breath away!

We get you a throwback bikini photo of the Nazar star which will surely set your screens on fire! In the picture, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas dressed in a sultry black bikini and is posing next to the pool! In the photo, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas striking a sexy pose next to the swimming pool and her sexy curves, toned legs and the hot figure will surely blow your mind.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most sensational actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry who has starred in more than 200 Bhojpuri films. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas also starred in several Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali and Kannada films which makes her one of the most versatile actresses in the movie industry.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a former Bigg Boss contestant and she became a household name after she starred in the 10th season of the controversial reality show. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has more than 2 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and is currently seen in Star Plus’s supernatural daily show Nazar which airs on Star Plus.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well as tempting videos on photo-sharing app Instagram which set the Internet ablaze in no time and are loved by all her millions of fans and followers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App