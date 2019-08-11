Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photo: Bhojpuri queen and dancing sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's latest Instagram photo in which she is seen enjoying her Sunday has gone viral on the Internet!

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photo: One of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently seen in Star Plus’s popular daily show Nazar, has taken social media by storm with her latest photo in which she is seen enjoying her Sunday while reading a book and relaxing on her bed.

In the photo, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas dressed in a black crop top with blue shorts with white polka dots. She is seen lying down on her bed and is reading a book and has a cute smile on her face.

The photo has gone viral on social media and has been breaking the Internet. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular actresses in Bhojpuri cinema and she is currently seen portraying the role of a vamp in Star Plus’s supernatural daily show Nazar which has been topping the TRP charts for the past one year.

She has worked in several Bhojpuri movies such as Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Bhaiya Hamar Dayavan, Pocket Gangsters, among many others.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular actresses and is also a phenomenal dancer who has starred in Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies as well. She has also been a part of several web-series and she has a massive fan base on social media sites such as photo-sharing app Instagram.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who participated in the famous controversial reality show in the 10th season and emerged as one of the finalists on the show which is hosted by Salman Khan.

