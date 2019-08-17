Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas videos: Bhojpuri powerhouse and dancing sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the sexiest dancers in the industry and we get you her top 5 sexy songs!

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas videos: Bhojpuri queen and Nazar actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is not only known for her phenomenal acting skills but also for her amazing dancing skills as well and her sexy and sultry dance videos garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube. She is one of the most popular actresses in Bhojpuri cinema.

Monalisa became a prominent face after the latter participated in the popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the 10th season post which she became a household name. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen in Nazar which is a supernatural daily show which airs on Star Plus. She has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi and Hindi films.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in 200 Bhojpuri movies and her sexy and hot dance numbers from her films are loved by fans and go viral in no time. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a social media sensation and has a massive fan base across the nation. We get you 5 of her sexy and sizzling dance numbers which will not only set your screens on fire but will blow your mind!

Diya Gul Kara

Jawani Rasila Bhail

Meri Ye Jawani

Dollar Me Chhuaai Ba

Jag Hai Pa Jata

She is known for working in several Bhojpuri hit movies along with Bhojpuri megastars such as Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari in movies like Bhole Shankar, Pocket Gangsters, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, The Great Hero Hiralal, Mora Balma Chail Chabila, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Tu Jaan Hau Hamaar, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Shrimaan Driver Babu, Tu Babua Hamaar, among many others.

