Bhojpuri sensation and Nazar star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas's latest Instagram video in which is seen dancing to the tunes of Shahar Ki Ladki. Have a look at Monalisa'a video

Bhojpuri actor and television star Monalisa aka Antara Viswas shared a video on photo-sharing app Instagram on Thursday morning in which she is seen dancing to the tunes of Shahar Ki Ladki from Bollywood movie Khandaani Shafakhana in which she is seen showing her sexy latka-jhatkas and is dressed in a sexy body-hugging black dress which is making her look sexier.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s video has been breaking the Internet and has gone viral. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has more than 2.2 million Instagram followers and the diva is a Bhojpuri sensation having starred in more than 200 Bhojpuri movies till date. She is one of the best dancers in the industry as well given that her video songs get more than 50 million views on YouTube.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema and a very prominent figure in India as she has starred in many reality television shows such as Bigg Boss 10 and Nach Baliye. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently working in Star Plus’s supernatural show, Nazar.

The show has been topping the TRP game and is one of the most popular daily soaps which has made her a popular household name. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also worked in Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu movies and is one of the most popular names in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became an overnight sensation after she got married on national television during her stay in the Bigg Boss 10 house wherein the finale week, she got hitched to her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput and grabbed all headlines. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas keeps posting her hot and sexy pictures on social media platforms which set the Internet on fire in no time.

