Bhojpuri actor Monalisa video: One of the most popular actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas wished fans a Happy Independence Day with an adorable video.

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas video: On the occasion of Independence Day, Bhojpuri queen and dancing sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas wished all her fans a very happy Independence day with an adorable video. In the video, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas dressed in a stunning and simple white suit with a pink chunni and is holding the Indian national flag in her hands and waving the flag as Vande Mataram plays in the background.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has broken the Internet with her latest video which the Bhojpuri dancing queen shared on her official Instagram account on Thursday morning wishing all her millions of fans and followers a very happy Independence day.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry who has worked with all the big stars from Bhojpuri cinema and has starred in more than 150 Bhojpuri movies such as Dabangg Mora Balma, Bhole Shankar, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Mita Deb Raavanraaj, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, among many others.

She is currently seen in Hindi daily show Nazar which airs on Star Plus and has also worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a social media sensation with millions of followers on social media apps such as Instagram and Facebook.

She is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who became a very popular and known face after she took part in the 10th season of the controversial reality show.

Other Bhojpuri celebrities such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Anjana Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, among others also took to their respective social media accounts to share photos and videos wishing their fans a Happy Independence Day.

