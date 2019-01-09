Nidhi Jha photos: Bhojpuri actor Nidhi Jha has a huge fan-following and never misses a chance of astonishing her fans with her sexy pictures. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her sun-kissed photo in which she is looking gorgeous. Have a look at Bhojpuri hiroin HD photos, Bhojpuri actress photo gallery, Bhojpuri actress wallpaper etc.

Bhojpuri diva Nidhi Jha is among the top hardworking actors who has flourished herself well in just a few years. Nidhi Jha is best known for her outstanding acting skills in the Bhojpuri industry and is also very famous in giving major hit songs to the industry. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest alluring pic. In the photo, she is looking stunning dressed in a black dress. With red lipstick and a slight tone of mascara, the hottie is killing the Internet with her astonishing looks.

The Internet sensation has about 264k followers on Image-sharing platform –Instagram which proves the actor to be her fans favourite. The sizzling picture is currently winning hearts and is currently buzzing the Internet with her sensational looks. The actor commenced her career in 2016 with the movie Gadar opposite Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh. Since then the hottie is serving the industry with hit films like–Truck Driver 2, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Mai Re Mai Hamka Uhe Laiki Chahi, Gangster Dulhaniya and many more. Nidhi would next be seen in her upcoming movie –Dilwar and that will hit the silver screens soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More