Pawan Singh the Bhojpuri vocal artist and megastar gave back to back hits in the Bhojpuri industry, the man faced controversies but is a hero, here's a list of his famous songs.

Pawan Singh the Bhojpuri playback singer known for Lollipop Laagelu, this song was released in 2008 and was a big hit of his career. Pawan’s first album was Odhaniya Wali which was released in 1997. Pawan is famous for many controversies, be it for his two marriages or for his songs.

Pawan Singh married to Neelam Singh in 2014 and a year after she committed suicide using a dupatta which she tied on the ceiling fan and tied herself, Neelam’s death is a mystery in itself. when the whole controversy got to an end, Pawan moved on in his life and tied the knots with Jyoti Singh in 2018. Pawan joined BJP in 2014 and Arun Singh the general secretary welcomed him to the party with a nice gesture.

Pawan gave superhit songs to the Bhojpuri Industry and he even started his acting career in it and did more than 50 movies, his latest movie was Crack Fighter it was the highest-grossing film of Bhojpuri cinemas and it turned out to be a blockbuster movie.

Here are some superhit songs of Pawan Singh that you just can’t miss out on:

1. Luliyaa Ka Maangele

This song was in the superhit film Satya, it crossed over 87 million views on Youtube.

2. Hamahuu Jawan Bani Tuhu Jawan Maja Luta

This song was also from the film Satya and it crossed over 2 million views on youtube.

3. Bhaiya Ke Saali Ghare Aail

This song was released in 2010 and was from the album Bhaiya Ke Saali Odhaniya Wali, it crossed over 30 million views on youtube.

4. Pyar Mein Naikhi Gori Hum Bewafa

Pawan Singh’s breakup song was from the movie Ziddi Aashiq, it crossed over 4 million views on youtube.

5. Sab Dhan Khai Jaana Ho

It was the song from Bhojpuri Dhadkan movie and it crossed over 6 million views on youtube.

