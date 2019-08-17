Bhojpuri actor Poonam Dubey, Anjana Singh photos: Two of the sexiest and hottest actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Poonam Dubey and Anjana Singh's latest photos have been breaking the Internet!

Bhojpuri actor Poonam Dubey, Anjana Singh photos: Bhojpuri bombshells Poonam Dubey and Anjana Singh have left no stone unturned to woo their fans with their sizzling and sexy photos which are too hot to handle! They keep sharing their hot and sexy photos which break the Internet in no time.

Poonam Dubey and Anjana Singh are extremely popular actresses who are best known for working in the Bhojpuri film industry and have a strong fan base across the country and on social media platforms such as photo-sharing app Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Both Anjana Singh and Poonam Dubey are very popular in Bhojpuri cinema and have also starred in several Bhojpuri movies together such as Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Hamaar Farz, Ghus Ke Maarab and Baba Rangeela. They have a massive fan following on Instagram and their photos break the Internet in no time. Have a look at their sexy photos which will set your screens on fire:

In the photo shared by Anjana Singh, the Bhojpuri item queen looks sizzling in a green and pink lehenga-choli and is seen flaunting her sexy belly and hot curves in the photo which has set the Internet ablaze!

Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh, on the other hand, is looking sexy and tempting as she flaunts her sexy and toned legs in a sexy purple and pink lehenga-choli which is looking killer on her. Anjana Singh is known as the Bhojpuri hot cake as she is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry and has a massive fan base on social media.

Anjana Singh is known for working in movies like Jouthi Tu Sethi Mu, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Ballia Ke Dabangai, Hasina Maan Jayegi, Ei Kaisan Pyar, among many others.

