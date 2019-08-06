Bhojpuri actor and dancing sensation Poonam Dubey's latest video which he shared on Instagram has gone viral on social media as she is seen posing with a snake!

Poonam Dubey sexy video: Bhojpuri actress, dancer, model and fitness freak Poonam Dubey has surprised her fans with her latest Instagram video in which we see her dressed as a naagin and not only this, Poonam Dubey is holding a snake in her hand and according to the caption, she says that she has done the most dangerous act of her life.

Soon after she shared the video on her official Instagram account, the video went viral on the Internet in no time and fans are loving the guts of Poonam Dubey for doing this adventure and such as dangerous task!

Poonam Dubey, in the video, is seen holding a Cobra in her hands and is herself dressed as a naagin with a black and silver naagin attire and is looking absolutely stunning! Poonam Dubey, who is known for her phenomenal work in the Bhojpuri movie industry, keeps sharing her hot, steamy and sizzling photos, as well as sizzling videos on her official Instagram, handle which break the Internet in no time.

Poonam Dubey also believes in leading a healthy and fit lifestyle and therefore she is a fitness freak who keeps sharing her workout videos as well as photos from her gym on social media which inspire and motivate all her thousands of fans across the country!

Poonam Dubey, who made her debut in the Bhojpuri movie industry back in 2014 has been winning millions of hearts with her outstanding performances in movies such as Inteqam, Jaanam, Ham Hain Lootere, Rangdari Tax, Bahuraani, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, The Real Indian Mother, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Ghus Ke Maarab, Munna Mawali, and a lot of such movies.

Poonam Dubey is one of the most renowned names in the industry who has worked with big Bhojpuri actors like Ravi Kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

