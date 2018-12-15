Poonam Dubey hot photos: Bhojpuri diva Poonam Dubey never leaves a chance of entertaining her fans with her hot updates. In her recent upload, the actor is looking stunning dressed in a sparkling crop top. In just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered numerous likes and comments which prove the heartthrob to be her fans favourite.

Poonam Dubey hot photos: Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey is best known for her superhit item songs in Bhojpuri industry. The diva leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans with her hot and desi avatar on social media. The Internet sensation has about 149 k followers on photo-sharing platform–Instagram and keeps her fans well updated from her personal and professional updates. Recently, the hottie took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest hot photos. In the picture, the diva is looking sexy, dressed in a shimmery top with a crop shrug top over it which is suiting her skin tone from every angle. Carrying an ear to ear smile, Ponam is simply looking stunning in the picture.

In just a few minutes of the upload, the photo garnered over massive likes and overloading comments which proves that the hottie is her fans favourite. Poonam has appeared in a number of hit Bhojpuri films and has shared screens with big stars like –Khesari Lal Yadav, Viraj Bhatt, Rani Chatterjee, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh and Anjana Singh. The diva has also led the social media on the storm by her hot moves and dancing videos. Some of her hit films are –Ghus Ke Maarab, Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, Ye Mohabbatein, Rangdari Tax, Ham Hain Lootere, Chana Jor Garam and Munna Mawali.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More