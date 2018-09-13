Bhojpuri dancing queen Poonam Dubey, who is known for her sexy dance moves, has taken social media by storm with her latest Instagram photo. Dressed in a sexy black and grey Anarkali suit, Poonam Dubey looks ravishing as she poses for the camera with her priceless smile. Poonam Dubey is one of the best dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry and has featured in many item numbers in several Bhojpuri films.

Poonam Dubey has a huge fan following on social media and has a number of followers on her Instagram account. Poonam Dubey is one of the most popular and stunning actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry. She keeps posting her sexy and stunning photos on her Instagram account and her latest photo has taken over the Internet.

She has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Garda, Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Intaqaam, among many others and has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry. She has also become a social media sensation.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCdaceyD1J8

