Bhojpuri item queen Poonam Dubey who is known for her phenomenal dancing skills said that she was asked for sexual favours by producers to get heroine roles in the Bhojpuri film industry but she refused as her morals were more important to her than any stardom. Talking about her experience of facing casting couch which is one of the most important concerns of the film and television industry these days, Poonam Dubey said that during her struggling days she was asked to take the shortcut for getting lead roles in Bhojpuri films but she refused to compromise on her morals and self-respect.

Poonam Dubey is one of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry

Bhojpuri item queen Poonam Dubey who is known for her phenomenal dancing skills said that she was asked for sexual favours by producers to get heroine roles in the Bhojpuri film industry but she refused as her morals were more important to her than any stardom. Talking about her experience of facing casting couch which is one of the most important concerns of the film and television industry these days, Poonam Dubey said that during her struggling days she was asked to take the shortcut for getting lead roles in Bhojpuri films but she refused to compromise on her morals and self-respect.

She not only blamed big directors and producers but also said that even actors are responsible as they want to get stardom through shortcuts like casting couch. Many actresses Bollywood and Tollywood have also opened about their casting couch experience.

Poonam Dubey is one of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri cinema and is known for her sizzling dance moves. Poonam Dubey has also worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry. Her photos and videos go viral on social media in no time and her dance videos garner millions of likes on video-sharing app YouTube.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More