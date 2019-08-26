Bhojpuri sensation Poonam Dubey's latest video in which she is seen doing chakrasana has gone viral on the Internet. In the video, we see the Bhojpuri diva looking too hot to handle!

Bhojpuri diva Poonam Dubey never fails to impress us with her stunning photos as well as videos which break the Internet in no time. She is not only one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry but is also a social media sensation and a fitness freak. Poonam Dubey keeps sharing her photos and videos from her crazy workout sessions which not only go viral in no time but also give major gym and workout goals!

In the recent video shared by Poonam Dubey on her official Instagram account, we see the Bhojpuri dancing sensation doing chakrasana in black yoga pants and a sexy black crop top. Poonam Dubey is one of the most popular names in the Bhojpuri film industry and has a massive fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

She has more than 308,000 followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and is also a social media sensation. Poonam Dubey keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well which break the Internet in no time. Poonam Dubey has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Manoj Tiger, Prince Singh Rajpoot, among several others.

Poonam Dubey has starred in several Bhojpuri movies such as Kaat Ke Rakh Dehab, The Real Indian Mother, Ham Hain Jodi No. 1, Ham Hain Lootere, Chana Jor Garam, Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Chana Jor Garam, Rangdari Tax, among many others.

Poonam Dubey has a massive fan base across the country and especially in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, among other places. She is also an amazing dancer and her sexy and sultry dance videos garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube.

