Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee photo: Bhojpuri dancing sensation Rani Chatterjee shared her stunning photo from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi on her official Instagram account.

Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee photo: Bhojpuri item girl Rani Chatterjee will soon be seen in the Indian television reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 and the actress is way too excited for her new journey into this extremely popular reality show.

After sharing several photos and videos from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 with her co-contestants such as Adaa Khan and Dharmesh Yelande, the Bhojpuri dancing sensation shared a sultry and sexy photo on her official Instagram account from the sets of the reality show which will soon go on air.

In the photo, we see Rani Chatterjee striking a sexy pose in a blue crop top with blue yoga pants and a white shirt. Her expressions are killer and will make you fall in love with her! Rani Chatterjee, who is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri movie industry is known for her work in movies like Sasura Bada Paisawala, Rani No. 786, Sakhi Ke Biyah, Love aur Rajniti 2, Main Rani Himmat Wali, among others.

This will be the first time that Rani Chatterjee will be seen taking part in an Indian television reality show. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry and has worked with all the big stars from Bhojpuri cinema such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Ravi Kishan, among many others.

Her millions of fans and followers are extremely excited to watch her displaying her fearless self on the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 has contestants like RJ Malishka, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Dharmesh Yelande, Adaa Khan, among others on board.

The show is hosted by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty and it will be interesting to see how Rani Chatterjee performs in the show.

