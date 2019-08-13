Bhojpuri actor Sambhavna Seth item song: Best known for her killer, hot, sexy and tempting item songs in Bhojpuri movies, Sambhavna Seth is one of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry who is known for her sexy figure, phenomenal dance skills and the sexy dance moves and latka-jhatkas which break the Internet in no time.

Her popular Bhojpuri song Tajmahal Banwada Raja Baliya Me has crossed 3 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. The song, which is from Bhojpuri movie Saugandh has been sung by Kalpna and the lyrics have been penned by Ashok Kumar Deep who is the music director of the song as well.

In the music video, we see Sambhavna Seth dressed in a sexy blue and pink lehenga-choli and her sexy dance moves are too hot to handle! The grooving steps by Sambhavna Seth on the song Tajmahal Banwada Raja Baliya Me will blow your mind and will set your screens on fire! Sambhavna Seth is known for her hot, sexy, tempting, sultry and sizzling dance videos and therefore she is known as the item queen of the Bhojpuri movie industry.

Sambhavna Seth has also worked in several Indian television shows as well as Indian television reality shows. She garnered a lot of attention after she took part in the 2nd season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss back in 2008 post which she became a household name.

Sambhavna Seth made a lot of headlines for her behaviour and fights in the Biss Boss house. She has also starred in several Bollywood movies like 36 China Town and also in many Bollywood item numbers.

Sambhavna Seth has a crazy fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram and keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well as videos which break the Internet in no time.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App