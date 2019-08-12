Bhojpuri actor Sambhavna Seth video: Bhojpuri item queen and dancing sensation Sambhavna Seth has been setting the Internet ablaze with her steamy Instagram videos, watch here.

Bhojpuri actor Sambhavna Seth video: Former Bigg Boss contestant and Bhojpuri actress Sambhavna Seth’s latest Instagram video has been breaking the Internet as the diva is looking too sexy as she dances to the tunes of popular song Sheher Ki Ladki from Sonakshi Sinha’s film Khandaani Shafakhana. In the video, we see Sambhavna Seth flaunting her sexy and grooving dance moves in a black sports bra with a blue jacket and black yoga pants.

Her sexy belly dance, grinding and booty shaking is too sexy and will set your screens on fire! Sambhavna Seth is one of the most sensational item girls and actress in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with all the big stars from Bhojpuri cinema such as Pawan Singh, Sanjay Verma, Satya Prakash, Manoj Tiger, Khesari Lal Yadav, Sanjay Pandey, Vinod Mishra, Ravi Kishan Shukla, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, among several others.

She is known for her sizzling and hot item numbers in Bhojpuri movies and is also a social media sensation with more than 198,000 followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and other social media platforms. Sambhavna Seth will be next seen in an item number in Pawan Singh, Amarpali Dubey, Ashok Samrath and Brijesh Tripathi-starrer Sher Singh which is slated to hit the silver screens soon.

Sambhavna Seth has also starred in several Bollywood movies such as 36 China Town, Bhavnao Ko Samjho, Model – The Beauty, Paagalpan, among others. She is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who shot to fame after participating in the 2nd season of the famous Indian reality show back in 2008.

Sambhavna Seth’s sexy and sultry dance numbers garner millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube and she keeps sharing her sexy and hot dance videos on Instagram which break the Internet in no time.

