Anjana Singh wishes fans on Nag Panchami: After Poonam Dubey, it is Bhojpuri diva Anjana Singh who shared some adorable photos on Instagram wishing all her thousands and millions of fans as well as followers a very Happy Nag Panchami. In the photos which she shared on photo-sharing app Instagram, we see Anjana Singh dressed in a stunning white suit.

With long straight hair, an orange bindi and a beautiful smile, Anjana Singh looks graceful as ever as she poses for the camera. The Bhojpuri diva is known for her breathtaking dance moves, adorable dance videos and item numbers. Anjana Singh, who is best known for working in Bhojpuri movies like Katta Tanal Dupatta Par, Kachche Dhaage, Bahurani, Ham Se Badhkar Kaun, Ballia Ke Dabangai, Beta, Dabang Aashiq, Doodh Ka Karz, Love Aur Rajneeti, Jouthi Tu Sethi Mu, Rani Dilbarjani, among many others.

Anjana Singh is also a social media star with a crazy fan following on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Anjana Singh has also worked in Odia movies and she has also starred in Hindi television daily shows.

The Bhojpuri beauty queen and stunning actress keep sharing her alluring, sexy and mesmerizing photos which take the breath of her millions of fans away. Anjana Singh also shares her dance videos on Instagram to entertain her fans and they go viral in no time as she has thousands of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Anjana Singh has become a very popular name in the Bhojpuri movie industry in very little time and has already worked in more than 50 Bhojpuri movies and at the same time has shared screen space with all the top-notch actors from Bhojpuri cinema such as Pravesh Lal Yadav, Nirahua, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, and others.

