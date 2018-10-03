Bhojpuri star Smriti Sinha Vatsa, who has proved herself as one of the most talented actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry by giving powerful performances has been breaking the Internet with her sexy, adorable and sultry photos.

She has worked with all the megastars of the Bhojpuri film industry

The Bhojpuri star, who entered the Bhojpuri film industry with Dinesh Lal Yadav starrer Rangeela Babu shared a stunning photo on her Instagram account on Wednesday. The picture, which has Smriti Sinha Vatsa dressed in a sexy red top with yellow glares, is being loved by fans.

Soon after the photo went viral on social media, Smriti Sinha Vatsa shared another adorable video in which she is seen blushing and her cute expressions have driven fans crazy! Smriti Sinha Vatsa has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Sajan Chale Sasural 2, Doodh Ka Karz, Bandhan, Suhaag, Kachche Dhaage, Pratigya 2, among many others.

She last year made her television debut with the super-hit show Suryaputra Karn in which she was seen playing the role of Gandhari.

