Bhojpuri queen Smriti Sinha Vatsa, who is best known for her performances in Bhojpuri films such as Devara Par Manava Dole, Pyar Jhukta Nahi, Sajan Chale Sasural, Suhaag, among many others. She is one of the most popular and sensational Bhojpuri actresses who has worked with actors like Pawan Singh who is a Bhojpuri power star, Bhojpuri singer and superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, among many others.

Smriti Sinha Vatsa is one of the actresses who is known for her acting and dancing skills and also has a big fan following on social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Smriti Sinha Vatsa has 15,000 followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and keeps sharing her amazing photos and videos on Instagram and other social media platforms! Her dance videos and stage shows are amazing and thousands of fans gather to catch a glimpse of the sensational diva of the Bhojpuri film industry! In the latest photo shared by Smriti Sinha Vatsa, the actress looks stunning in a blue and pink top with black shades and pink lipstick!

The photo has taken over the Internet and has gone viral on social media.

