Bhojpuri actors Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's movie Border has crossed over 38 million views so far and the views are not coming to rest anytime soon. The movie is directed by Santosh Mishra. In the film, Nirahua and Dubey can be setting the screens on fire with the chemistry the duo share with each other. The plot revolves around a farmer's son faces various obstacles as he tries to become an army officer. After achieving his goal, he tries to serve the country above everything else.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey together make one of the most bankable jodis of Bhojpuri cinema. Each time they had done a film together, it has broken all the existing records at the box office and other platforms. So far, Bhojpuri cinema’s most celebrated on-screen Jodi has worked together in dozens of films. Apart from that, they have featured in several Bhojpuri songs and movies, which are continuing to wreak havoc on the Internet.

The movie has garnered over 38 million views so far and the views on the movie are not coming to rest anytime soon. Furthermore, Nirahua and Amrapali are seen in Nirahua Chalal London that was released on February 15. The film is helmed by Santosh Mishra while Pravesh Lal Yadav has produced the film.

Besides this, Aashiq Awara, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Jigarwala, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani, Patna se Pakistan, Aashik Aawara, Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Hindustani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Ka, Nirahua Chalal Sasural, Chalat Musafir Moh Liyo Re, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Rakhwala, Raja Babu, Saugandh, Kaashi Amarnath, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Aakhiri Rasta, Dil, Aaj Ke Arjun, Ek Duje Ke Liye, Pratigya, Vidhata are some of the blockbusters of this hit Jodi.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8RPxTFKM3Z4

